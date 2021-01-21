Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

