Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

