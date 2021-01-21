Mirror Protocol Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and $5.31 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00006797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00125477 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00279420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067612 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,784,394 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

