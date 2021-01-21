Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,684.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for about $134.51 or 0.00413132 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $113,684.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00050683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066874 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 43,282 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

