Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $323.59 or 0.01080173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $194,776.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00127131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00298616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00072145 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00070208 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 12,321 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

