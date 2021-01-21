Mirrored iShares Gold Trust One Day Volume Reaches $9,979.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $18.03 or 0.00056458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $3.70 million and $9,979.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 205,380 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

