Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $39,707.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $24.27 or 0.00082059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00051766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00302294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00071670 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 144,652 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

