Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $588.87 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $38,050.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $588.87 or 0.01874945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 6,311 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

