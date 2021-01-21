Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $9.45 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Mithril has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00344583 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

