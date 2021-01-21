Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)’s share price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

