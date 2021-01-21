Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.67. 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

