MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

