MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Financial Comparison

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46% MiX Telematics 6.39% 10.94% 7.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xunlei and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xunlei and MiX Telematics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $180.66 million 1.48 -$53.17 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $145.65 million 2.26 $10.99 million $0.69 19.86

MiX Telematics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xunlei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Xunlei on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game Website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2019, its platform had approximately 88.3 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers vehicle recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, track and react bureau, driver performance management, driving monitoring, field services management, driver engagement, fuel management and security solutions, and driver identification solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle cameras. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 818,487 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

