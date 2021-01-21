MixMarvel Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $309,529.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,612,447,297 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars.

