MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $61,396.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 68,377.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,219,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,426,968 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

