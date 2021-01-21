Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.90. 967,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,223,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.