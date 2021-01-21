MNPCoin (MNP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $2,030.51 and approximately $18.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.