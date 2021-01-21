Modern Investment Coin Price Down 24.2% This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003655 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $206,189.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 139.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,833,644 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,913 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

