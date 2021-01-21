Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $132.98. Approximately 20,846,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 16,402,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.14.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,895,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,621 shares of company stock worth $53,212,267 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

