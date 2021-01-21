Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.48. 938,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,284,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James increased their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

