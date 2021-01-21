Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of MOH opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

