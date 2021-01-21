MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $107.56 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00005232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,279.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.75 or 0.03762071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00422613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.06 or 0.01397287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00584117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00434561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00280704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00023633 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

