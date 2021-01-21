Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) (CVE:MQR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) (CVE:MQR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.28. Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 196,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Monarques Gold Co. (MQR.V) Company Profile

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

