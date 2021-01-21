MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $659,554.17 and $860.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023651 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001251 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,989,087 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

