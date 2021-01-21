Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Tops $36,449.10

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $36,449.10 and $9.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,856,288 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

