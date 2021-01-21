Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the highest is $307.60 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

