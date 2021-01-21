Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the highest is $307.60 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
Shares of MNRO stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.