Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.77. 35,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

