Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

MCO opened at $275.53 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average of $282.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

