MoonSwap Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.51 million and $1,890.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00414820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,078,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,055,774 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

