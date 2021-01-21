More Coin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $40,829.27 and approximately $274.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

