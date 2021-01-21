Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,297.08

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,297.08 and traded as high as $1,582.06. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,548.00, with a volume of 37,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £732.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,502.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,297.08.

In other Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

