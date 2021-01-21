Morgan Stanley Boosts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $35.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,322 shares of company stock worth $3,091,126. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

