Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.38

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and traded as high as $118.87. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 7,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$251.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 6.1799997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

About Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

