Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.24

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.05. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 46,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.24.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,504,940. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

