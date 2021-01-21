Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.54

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.54 and traded as high as $31.59. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 28,946 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.54.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$240.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.21%.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,042.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

