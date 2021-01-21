Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Tops $10.65 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

