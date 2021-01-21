MotaCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $666.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $170,958.42 and approximately $666.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

