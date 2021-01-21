Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.73. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,445 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$151.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.29.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

