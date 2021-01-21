MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0016

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,933,680,585 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.