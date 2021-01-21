MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,557,588 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

