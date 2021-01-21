MSCI (MSCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $418.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.02.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

