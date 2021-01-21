mStable USD Hits Market Cap of $33.31 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $1.76 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,787.87 or 0.99899266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00035572 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,302,311 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

