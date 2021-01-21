MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.92

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 9381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.