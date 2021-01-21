Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

