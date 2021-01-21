Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 12,298,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,138,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.