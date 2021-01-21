MVL Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and $2.31 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

