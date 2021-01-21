Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $84,880.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

