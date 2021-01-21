Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $66.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 220,350 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $475.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

