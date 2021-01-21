Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $66.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 220,350 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $475.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.77.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.