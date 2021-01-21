Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $26,151.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00284070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00068866 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.