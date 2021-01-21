Naka Bodhi Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,714.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $35,714.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00053062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00126919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00286838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00072028 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

